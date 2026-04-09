Ghostwalk 2026

Now in its 36th year, Ghostwalk is a family-friendly fall event that combines spirits from New Bern's past, talented local volunteer actors, historic sites, and a fun-filled, creative environment. For three evenings in October you’ll be able to step back in time and visit with ghosts of lively New Bernians, spirits, specters, and ordinary folks. You’ll visit 13 “ghost sites” in Cedar Grove Cemetery and on the porches of historic homes. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Voices of Freedom, Tales from 250 Years”, you will hear stories and meet characters from all across our 250 year history.

The 36th Annual Ghostwalk is Oct. 22-24 from 6-9:30pm at 13 ghost sites in historic New Bern. Guides will lead you through the stops in Cedar Grove Cemetery, where you will hear entertaining stories based on real historical characters and events straight from New Bern’s past. The remainder of the event is self-guided, with historical spirits telling you their compelling tales on porches in downtown New Bern. Local historic churches offer a variety of low-cost meals for Ghostwalk visitors and prepare yourself to see some special guests creeping through the cemetery during your visit. Watch for something “thrilling” at the New Bern Academy Green. And keep your eyes open for special apparitions like the Veri-Good Bakery (an oldie but a goodie).

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available starting Sept. 7th at www.GhostwalkNewBern.com, by calling 252-638-8558, or at 511 Broad Street, the Historical Society office. Other outlets are both Harris Teeters in New Bern and Mitchell Hardware in downtown New Bern. Adult advance tickets are $20 with a special $17 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Adults day of the event, $25. Children under 12 are $5, children under 3 are free. Your ticket is your Ghostwalk map.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and share the history of New Bern and the area through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

