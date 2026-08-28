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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Fayetteville Freedom 5k Run/Walk

Fayetteville Freedom 5k Run/Walk

Financially Fit 5K & Fun Run
Run Toward Financial Freedom

Join Money Box Academy for a fun, family-friendly 5K and community experience designed to help our community move toward healthier bodies, smarter money habits, and stronger futures.

Whether you are a runner, walker, beginner, family, or competitive participant, this event is for you. You can run for time, walk at your own pace, or simply come out to support a mission that is making a real difference in Fayetteville and surrounding communities.

Proceeds support Money Box Academy’s free financial literacy programs for youth, families, seniors, and small business owners.

Race Experience
Competitive runners are welcome. Our goal is to provide timing and recognize the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place race finishers. All other participants are invited to run, walk, or move at their own pace.

Families are welcome. We will also have kid-friendly activities, music, vendors, and community fun throughout the event.

FTCC
$25-$75
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Money Box Academy, Inc.
9109832803
partnerships@moneyboxacademy.org
https://moneyboxacademy.org/

Artist Group Info

partnerships@moneyboxacademy.org
FTCC
2201 Hull Road
Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303
9109832803
partnerships@moneyboxacademy.org
https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Fayetteville/TheFayettevilleFreedomRunMoneyBox5KWalkRun