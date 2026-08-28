Fayetteville Freedom 5k Run/Walk

Financially Fit 5K & Fun Run

Run Toward Financial Freedom

Join Money Box Academy for a fun, family-friendly 5K and community experience designed to help our community move toward healthier bodies, smarter money habits, and stronger futures.

Whether you are a runner, walker, beginner, family, or competitive participant, this event is for you. You can run for time, walk at your own pace, or simply come out to support a mission that is making a real difference in Fayetteville and surrounding communities.

Proceeds support Money Box Academy’s free financial literacy programs for youth, families, seniors, and small business owners.

Race Experience

Competitive runners are welcome. Our goal is to provide timing and recognize the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place race finishers. All other participants are invited to run, walk, or move at their own pace.

Families are welcome. We will also have kid-friendly activities, music, vendors, and community fun throughout the event.