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ECU Health Aortic Awareness Day

ECU Health Aortic Awareness Day

ECU Health’s third annual Aortic Awareness Day brings together community members, patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to raise awareness of aortic disease, highlight the importance of early detection and showcase the expert care and support available across eastern North Carolina.

https://www.ecuhealth.org/event/aortic-awareness-day/

East Carolina Heart Institute
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

ECU Health

Artist Group Info

Madeline Degner
madelinedegner@gmail.com
East Carolina Heart Institute
115 Heart Drive
Greenville, North Carolina 27834