ECU Health Aortic Awareness Day
ECU Health Aortic Awareness Day
ECU Health’s third annual Aortic Awareness Day brings together community members, patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to raise awareness of aortic disease, highlight the importance of early detection and showcase the expert care and support available across eastern North Carolina.
https://www.ecuhealth.org/event/aortic-awareness-day/
East Carolina Heart Institute
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ECU Health
Artist Group Info
Madeline Degner
madelinedegner@gmail.com
East Carolina Heart Institute
115 Heart DriveGreenville, North Carolina 27834