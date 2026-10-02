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Craven County Master Gardener's Association 2026 Fall Sale of Spring Flowering Bulbs

Craven County Master Gardener's Association 2026 Fall Sale of Spring Flowering Bulbs

For spectacular Spring Flowering Bulbs, select from among 12 varieties- Sale runs from October 1 through November 15. Bulbs can be picked up from 3 different locations November 20 through November 22, or, for an extra charge, can be shipped directly. All proceeds support Craven County Master Gardeners' Association projects.

Internet Sale
various
01:00 AM - 11:59 AM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Craven County Master Gardeners (CCEMGVA)

Artist Group Info

Rhona Beadle
Internet Sale
300 Industral Drive
New Bern, North Carolina 28652
cravenmastergardenervol@gmail.com
https://www.cravenmastergardener.org/2026-fall-bulb-preview