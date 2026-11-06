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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Coastal Protection and Restoration Center Grand Opening

Coastal Protection and Restoration Center Grand Opening

Join us for the grand opening of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s new Coastal Protection and Restoration Center! The new center will serve as a hub for coastal conservation, bringing together Coastal Federation staff, partners, and community members to advance efforts that protect and restore North Carolina’s coast.

This open-house celebration will feature a full day of activities for the whole family, including hands-on educational activities, presentations from Coastal Federation staff, guided nature hikes, boat rides on Bogue Sound, food trucks and local NC oysters, and live music. You’ll also get the chance to visit our new event center, Pelican Landing, which will be available to rent for community events. Guests are welcome to drop in anytime during the event to explore the Coastal Center, meet staff, and learn how to get involved in protecting our coast.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Center and celebrating this new chapter with our coastal community.

Coastal Protection and Restoration Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

North Carolina Coastal Federation
252-393-8185
nccf@nccoast.org
https://www.nccoast.org/event/wine-and-brine/

Artist Group Info

stacias@nccoast.org
Coastal Protection and Restoration Center
4415 Hwy 24
Newport, North Carolina 28570
www.nccoast.org