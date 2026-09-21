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Blue Star Families Carolina East Chapter Launch

Blue Star Families Carolina East Chapter Launch

Blue Star Families invites military and veteran families to celebrate the launch of our new Carolina East Chapter with a FREE Military Family Fun Day on Saturday, October 10, from 12–3 PM at the Rustic Barn at Half Moon in Jacksonville, NC.

Bring the whole family and enjoy bounce houses, yard games, putt-putt, batting cages, face painting, music, food, giveaways, and more while connecting with other military families and the Eastern North Carolina community.

This event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited! Families must join or log in to the Blue Star Neighborhood to register and reserve their spot: https://neighborhood.bluestarfam.org/

The Rustic Barn at Half Moon
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Star Families Carolina East Chapter
2529179186
tjohnson@bluestarfam.org
https://bluestarfam.org/

Artist Group Info

friendsofmainstreetlumberton@gmail.com
The Rustic Barn at Half Moon
135 Batting Cage Ln
Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540
(910) 939-4945
https://www.rusticbarnathalfmoon.com/