BIG BAG BOOK SALE!
BIG BAG BOOK SALE!
Our annual sale features books in all genres for all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles! Fill a bag for only $10.00. Bring your own bag or use ours provided on site. Cash or Check only. A special 2-bag limit Preview Sale for members of our Friends of the Library is Thursday, December 3rd, 4:30- 6:30pm. Memberships are available at the door. All proceeds help the Friends support the library. Don’t miss this once a year Big Bag Book Sale!
Friends of the Carteret County Library Beaufort Branch
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Carteret County Public Library Beaufort Branch
(252) 342-0707
wprentice@ec.rr.com
Friends of the Carteret County Library Beaufort Branch
1702 Live Oak StreetBeaufort, North Carolina 28516
(252) 342-0707
wprentice@ec.rr.com