Our annual sale features books in all genres for all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles! Fill a bag for only $10.00. Bring your own bag or use ours provided on site. Cash or Check only. A special 2-bag limit Preview Sale for members of our Friends of the Library is Thursday, December 3rd, 4:30- 6:30pm. Memberships are available at the door. All proceeds help the Friends support the library. Don’t miss this once a year Big Bag Book Sale!