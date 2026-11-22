Safe Harbor Farm's teaching apiary is hosting its third 30-hour Beginning Beekeeping course on six Saturdays from 12 noon to 5 PM, beginning January 9, 2027. For more information about this fun and comprehensive course which will prepare you to take the NC State Certified Beekeeper exam, if you so choose, can be found at www.safeharborfarm.org. $100 ($95 if paid by cash or check.) To register, call 252 422-0943.