Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

African Influence on American Music

African Influence on American Music

The African American Heritage and Culture Center (AAHCC) will present "African Influence on American Music," a special program exploring the deep roots of African culture in American musical traditions, on Saturday, October 17, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, located at 317 Middle St. in New Bern. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
The event, themed "Honoring the Roots. Celebrating the Legacy. Inspiring the Future," will feature live performances and educational presentations highlighting African musical heritage, including:
• Gospel Music: Tracing its roots in African spiritual traditions
• The Banjo: Uncovering its African origins and journey through American music
• Drums: Exploring the rhythmic foundations passed down through generations
• Jazz: A musical journey through jazz's African origins
• Classical Music: Recognizing African influence on classical composition and performance
Tickets are $35 per person. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/african-influence-on-american-music

Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts
$35
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The African American Heritage and Culture Center of New Bern
252 665-0087
thecenterofnewbern@gmail.com
https://www.africanamericanheritageandculture.org
Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts
317 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
info@cravenarts.org
https://www.cravenarts.org/