The African American Heritage and Culture Center (AAHCC) will present "African Influence on American Music," a special program exploring the deep roots of African culture in American musical traditions, on Saturday, October 17, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, located at 317 Middle St. in New Bern. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The event, themed "Honoring the Roots. Celebrating the Legacy. Inspiring the Future," will feature live performances and educational presentations highlighting African musical heritage, including:

• Gospel Music: Tracing its roots in African spiritual traditions

• The Banjo: Uncovering its African origins and journey through American music

• Drums: Exploring the rhythmic foundations passed down through generations

• Jazz: A musical journey through jazz's African origins

• Classical Music: Recognizing African influence on classical composition and performance

Tickets are $35 per person. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/african-influence-on-american-music

