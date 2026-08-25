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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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2026 International Festival

2026 International Festival

Travel the World in One Day!
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of food, music, dance, art, and cultures from around the world! Come experience the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions of countries near and far—all in one exciting day.
Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome! This is a non-religious community event designed for people of all ages to enjoy.
Bring your family and friends and spend the day exploring the world without ever leaving town! Food and children’s game tickets ($5–$20) will be available for purchase at the event.
One Day. One Place. A World of Fun!
Free Admission • Family-Friendly • Food • Music • Dance • Art & Culture

St. Gabriel Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

St. Gabriel International Festival
stgabrielinternationalfestival@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

sarah@pittcountyarts.org
St. Gabriel Church
3250 Dickinson Ave
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
stgabrielinternationalfestival@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557723342889