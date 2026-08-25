2026 International Festival

Travel the World in One Day!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of food, music, dance, art, and cultures from around the world! Come experience the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions of countries near and far—all in one exciting day.

Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome! This is a non-religious community event designed for people of all ages to enjoy.

Bring your family and friends and spend the day exploring the world without ever leaving town! Food and children’s game tickets ($5–$20) will be available for purchase at the event.

One Day. One Place. A World of Fun!

Free Admission • Family-Friendly • Food • Music • Dance • Art & Culture