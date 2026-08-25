2026 International Festival
2026 International Festival
Travel the World in One Day!
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of food, music, dance, art, and cultures from around the world! Come experience the sights, sounds, flavors, and traditions of countries near and far—all in one exciting day.
Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome! This is a non-religious community event designed for people of all ages to enjoy.
Bring your family and friends and spend the day exploring the world without ever leaving town! Food and children’s game tickets ($5–$20) will be available for purchase at the event.
One Day. One Place. A World of Fun!
Free Admission • Family-Friendly • Food • Music • Dance • Art & Culture
St. Gabriel Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. Gabriel International Festival
stgabrielinternationalfestival@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
sarah@pittcountyarts.org
St. Gabriel Church
3250 Dickinson AveGreenville, North Carolina 27858
stgabrielinternationalfestival@gmail.com