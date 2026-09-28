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State appeals court ruling that found it failed its constitutional duty to protect coastal fisheries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:09 AM EDT
The state Senate is voting today on whether to ban inshore shrimp trawling.
North Carolina Wildlife Federation
File photo

The State of North Carolina has appealed a court ruling that found it failed its constitutional duty to protect public coastal fisheries.

The original lawsuit—brought by the Coastal Conservation Association and dozens of citizens—resulted in an August judgment against the state. The court ruled that none of North Carolina's 13 state-managed coastal fish stocks, including flounder and shrimp, are currently viable.

Releated content: Report shows North Carolina’s coastal fisheries are facing a mixed future

State attorneys argue the ruling overlooks the realities of climate change and budget limits. Coastal fishing coalitions back the appeal, warning that the court's demands could threaten working waterfronts, dredging, and ferry operations.

Meanwhile, conservation groups criticize the move, calling the appeal an attempt to delay solutions for depleted species.

Related content: New State Report Details Health of North Carolina’s Marine Populations
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston