State appeals court ruling that found it failed its constitutional duty to protect coastal fisheries

The State of North Carolina has appealed a court ruling that found it failed its constitutional duty to protect public coastal fisheries.

The original lawsuit—brought by the Coastal Conservation Association and dozens of citizens—resulted in an August judgment against the state. The court ruled that none of North Carolina's 13 state-managed coastal fish stocks, including flounder and shrimp, are currently viable.

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State attorneys argue the ruling overlooks the realities of climate change and budget limits. Coastal fishing coalitions back the appeal, warning that the court's demands could threaten working waterfronts, dredging, and ferry operations.

Meanwhile, conservation groups criticize the move, calling the appeal an attempt to delay solutions for depleted species.

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