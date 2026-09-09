Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New State Report Details Health of North Carolina’s Marine Populations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Commercial fishing boats on the Bay River in Bayboro.
Wikimedia Commons
Commercial fishing boats on the Bay River in Bayboro.

State environmental officials have released a comprehensive look into the science guiding North Carolina's commercial and recreational fishing rules.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries issued its annual Fishery Management Plan Review, offering an in-depth breakdown of the state's marine populations. The report outlines the overall health of key coastal species, ongoing habitat protection initiatives, and the long-term environmental trends shaping local waters.

State biologists use the annual assessments to monitor indicators like overfishing and stock depletion, which directly inform catch limits and season lengths for both commercial fleets and weekend anglers.

Officials say the data is critical for balancing the economic needs of coastal fishing communities with the long-term sustainability of the state's marine ecosystems.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston