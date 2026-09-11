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Report shows North Carolina’s coastal fisheries are facing a mixed future

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
The Division of Marine Fisheries has released its 2025 review, and the news is troubling for the state’s most valuable commercial catch: the blue crab.
NC Sea Grant
The Division of Marine Fisheries has released its 2025 review, and the news is troubling for the state’s most valuable commercial catch: the blue crab.

A new state report shows North Carolina’s coastal fisheries are facing a mixed future.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has released its 2025 review, and the news is troubling for the state’s most valuable commercial catch: the blue crab.

Commercial landings and fishing trips dropped again last year, with state scientists reporting dangerously low numbers of juvenile crabs. A full health assessment of the blue crab population is expected late this year to determine if new harvest restrictions are needed.

Meanwhile, other species are showing signs of hope. Southern flounder catches showed a noticeable increase in larger fish, and striped mullet landings remained high.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston