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State charging Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center $40 a day per prisoner to house evacuated inmates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.

Taxpayers in Bertie and Martin counties are facing mounting costs following last week's nine-hour inmate takeover at the regional jail. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is charging Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center $40 a day per prisoner to house them in state facilities. Those housing fees alone are adding up to more than $3,000 a day.

Previous coverage: Order restored after hours-long hostage standoff inside ENC regional detention center

The emergency transfers were ordered by a court because the facility was deemed unsafe to occupy after inmates overpowered guards and took hostages.

State emergency orders mandating the temporary housing are in effect until August 2 and there is still no official timeline on when the local regional jail will be repaired enough to reopen.

Previous coverage: Inmates relocated after uprising at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail will have phone access later this week.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston