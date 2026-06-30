Order restored after hours-long hostage standoff inside ENC regional detention center

Order has been restored in northeastern North Carolina following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff inside a regional detention center.

On Monday, inmates seized control of the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center, holding two correctional officers captive. The incident triggered a massive deployment of local, state, and federal tactical units, culminating in a successful resolution by midday. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said emergency began at approximately 5:00 a.m., when dispatchers received a distress call from within the facility walls. He said the calls stated, “The jail had been taken over, that two correctional officers were held hostage.”

Ruffin said a third officer managed to escape. At the time of the takeover, 88 inmates were housed at the jail. Within the hour, a perimeter was established by a coalition of local deputies, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI. Following intensive negotiations, tactical teams secured the building, and the sheriff said, “All correctional officers have been released and they are safe at the point receiving medical treatment. Additionally, we have removed the last count we removed about 80 inmates.”

All inmates have since been transferred to alternative state and county facilities. The detention center remains temporarily closed to accommodate a comprehensive forensic and structural damage assessment.

The incident has raised critical questions regarding facility safety, as only 3 corrections officers were on duty to supervise 88 inmates. When questioned about the safety of those operational levels, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin clarified that his office does not hold direct administrative oversight.

In Raleigh, Governor Josh Stein issued a statement commending the responding agencies, stating that the perpetrators must be held fully accountable.

"I want to thank and commend the law enforcement officers who restored peace at Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center today. I am relieved that the officers on duty are now safe and that the situation is stabilized. The perpetrators must be held accountable for this horrifying action. We also must do everything in our power to ensure this doesn’t happen again – and that includes doing more to recruit, retain, and compensate the county and state officials who are charged with keeping our jails and prisons safe." North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

The statement underscores a critical vulnerability: it appears that only three corrections officers were on duty to supervise more than 80 inmates. When questioned about the safety of these operational staffing levels, Sheriff Ruffin clarified the jurisdictional limits of his office. He said, “The Bertie Martin Regional Jail Detention Center is an independent agency and it's not operated by the Bertie County Sheriff's Office nor the Martin County Sheriff's Office. It is a regional jail.”

Because the facility operates under an independent regional board rather than direct sheriff's department oversight, specific protocols regarding staff-to-inmate ratios remain subject to inquiry. Sheriff Ruffin said these administrative factors will be reviewed transparently. “Those are things that I do not have because I'm not over the jail. But as the investigation goes on, we will unfold those things and we will, as always, be transparent with the public to get you those answers that may concern families, that may concern friends, and that may concern the community.”

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation All 88 inmates have since been transferred to alternative state and county facilities. The detention center remains temporarily closed while the State Bureau of Investigation conducts its inquiry.

The exact catalyst for the uprising remains under investigation. Authorities emphasize that determining the precise sequence of failures will require a prolonged effort. “The investigation into what occurred and how it happened is just beginning," Ruffin said. "The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be conducting interviews and investigations with all parties that are involved in the coming days. I would say that this investigation could go on for several days.”

While the facility remains secure, the broader policy implications regarding correctional funding and worker retention are expected to persist in the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning people about an active financial scam exploiting the families of inmates who were evacuated during Monday’s jail takeover in Windsor.

Sheriff Drew Robinson reports that fraudsters are contacting relatives via phone and text, falsely claiming that displaced inmates can be immediately released on electronic ankle monitoring if the family submits an upfront payment.

Authorities emphasize that these claims are entirely fraudulent. Following yesterday's (Monday’s) security breach, all 88 inmates were securely transferred to alternative state and county facilities. No electronic monitoring programs are being offered, and families are urged to hang up immediately and verify inmate custody status through official channels.