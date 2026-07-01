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Inmates relocated after uprising at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail will have phone access later this week.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to determined what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday.
NCSBI
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to determined what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday.

State agents are working to figure out what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to establish the facts.

In the wake of the event, the Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirms that all male and female inmates have been moved out of the facility. The prisoners are now in state custody, with most men at Bertie Correctional Institution and women at a state facility in Raleigh. Anxious families are being told that inmates are currently being processed and will have phone access later this week.

Meanwhile, sheriff's officials are directing all questions about jail operations to the facility's regional advisory board.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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