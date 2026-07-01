Inmates relocated after uprising at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail will have phone access later this week.

State agents are working to figure out what triggered a critical incident at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on Monday. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and combing through a massive volume of security footage to establish the facts.

In the wake of the event, the Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirms that all male and female inmates have been moved out of the facility. The prisoners are now in state custody, with most men at Bertie Correctional Institution and women at a state facility in Raleigh. Anxious families are being told that inmates are currently being processed and will have phone access later this week.

Meanwhile, sheriff's officials are directing all questions about jail operations to the facility's regional advisory board.