Montford Point Marine celebrates 100th birthday in Kinston

Last week, a true American hero hit a major milestone in Kinston.

Friends and family gathered at the North Carolina State Veterans Home to celebrate the 100th birthday of Oliver Diggs—a man who helped break racial barriers in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Born in 1926, Diggs enlisted at just 17 years old and reported to Montford Point at Camp Lejeune in 1944. As one of the first African American Marines, he spent World War Two transporting ammunition to the front lines.

After the war, he didn't stop serving; he spent years as a nursing assistant at the V-A, caring for fellow veterans.

During the celebration, Marine Sergeant Major Wesley Turner of Camp Lejeune said Diggs’ life isn’t just defined by his time in uniform, but by his character and his habit of showing up when it matters most.

It was a day to honor a century of resilience, faith, and a legacy that paved the way for every Marine who followed in his footsteps.