Montford Point Marine celebrates 100th birthday in Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:41 AM EST
U.S. Marine Corps Montford Point Marine veteran Oliver Diggs dries his tears during his 100th birthday celebration in Kinston, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2026. Diggs served from April 4, 1944 to June 22, 1946, as a part of the group of African American Marines who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations. His service and centennial birthday were celebrated by his family and distinguished guests at the North Carolina State Veterans Home.
Last week, a true American hero hit a major milestone in Kinston.

Friends and family gathered at the North Carolina State Veterans Home to celebrate the 100th birthday of Oliver Diggs—a man who helped break racial barriers in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Born in 1926, Diggs enlisted at just 17 years old and reported to Montford Point at Camp Lejeune in 1944. As one of the first African American Marines, he spent World War Two transporting ammunition to the front lines.

After the war, he didn't stop serving; he spent years as a nursing assistant at the V-A, caring for fellow veterans.

During the celebration, Marine Sergeant Major Wesley Turner of Camp Lejeune said Diggs’ life isn’t just defined by his time in uniform, but by his character and his habit of showing up when it matters most.

It was a day to honor a century of resilience, faith, and a legacy that paved the way for every Marine who followed in his footsteps.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
