Fleet Readiness Center East looking to fill more than 200 open positions with recruitment event

A major hiring surge is coming to Eastern North Carolina as Fleet Readiness Center East moves to fill more than 200 open positions.

This recruitment push is part of the agency's upcoming expansion at the Global TransPark in Kinston, alongside openings at Cherry Point and New River. As the state’s largest technical services provider, F-R-C East is looking for a wide range of talent, including aviation mechanics, aircraft electricians, engineers, and I-T specialists.

A large-scale recruiting event is scheduled for Thursday, January 29th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lenoir Community College Aerospace Center in Kinston.

Because these are federal roles, they offer competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Representatives from the agency will be on-site to conduct interviews, and applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume.