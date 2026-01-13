© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Teen ECU student accused of vandalizing Greenville café

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:02 AM EST
Investigators used physical evidence from the scene to track down Eric Phillips-Griffin. Officers located the teen later that same night at his ECU dorm, Tyler Hall, and took him into custody.
Greenville Police Department
Greenville police have arrested an 18-year-old following a destructive break-in at a local café.

Staff arrived on Sunday to find Coastal Fog on East 14th Street heavily vandalized. While it doesn't look like anything was stolen, the damage was extensive enough that the shop has had to close temporarily for repairs.

He’s now facing charges for breaking and entering as well as property damage.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
