Teen ECU student accused of vandalizing Greenville café

Greenville police have arrested an 18-year-old following a destructive break-in at a local café.

Staff arrived on Sunday to find Coastal Fog on East 14th Street heavily vandalized. While it doesn't look like anything was stolen, the damage was extensive enough that the shop has had to close temporarily for repairs.

Investigators used physical evidence from the scene to track down Eric Phillips-Griffin. Officers located the teen later that same night at his ECU dorm, Tyler Hall, and took him into custody.

He’s now facing charges for breaking and entering as well as property damage.