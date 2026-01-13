Resolution introduced calling for a new ZIP code for some areas of Carteret County

Carteret County Commissioners are being asked to support a resolution calling for a new ZIP code for Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier, and nearby areas.

Local mayors say the current use of a Swansboro ZIP code—tied to neighboring Onslow County—has led to misdirected sales tax revenue and mail delivery headaches for their communities.

The resolution urges the U.S. Postal Service to consider creating a unique ZIP code for these western Carteret County towns and surrounding unincorporated areas. The Postal Service will review factors like mail delivery efficiency, potential address confusion, and the capacity of local post offices before making a decision.

The mayors say fixing the ZIP code issue is important to ensure tax dollars stay in Carteret County and to improve service for residents and businesses.