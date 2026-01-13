Resolution introduced calling for a new ZIP code for some areas of Carteret County

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST
A customer deposits mail into a U.S. Postal Service mail collection box.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A customer deposits mail into a U.S. Postal Service mail collection box this week in Burbank, Calif.

Carteret County Commissioners are being asked to support a resolution calling for a new ZIP code for Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier, and nearby areas.

Local mayors say the current use of a Swansboro ZIP code—tied to neighboring Onslow County—has led to misdirected sales tax revenue and mail delivery headaches for their communities.

The resolution urges the U.S. Postal Service to consider creating a unique ZIP code for these western Carteret County towns and surrounding unincorporated areas. The Postal Service will review factors like mail delivery efficiency, potential address confusion, and the capacity of local post offices before making a decision.

The mayors say fixing the ZIP code issue is important to ensure tax dollars stay in Carteret County and to improve service for residents and businesses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
