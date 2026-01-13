© 2026 Public Radio East
Nonprofit program designed to boost healthy forestry practices and increase the value of family woodlands

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:46 AM EST
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR

Forest landowners in Franklin, Washington, and Wilson counties can now benefit from a nonprofit program designed to boost healthy forestry practices and increase the value of family woodlands in northeastern North Carolina.

The Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project launched in 2013, has already helped about 400 families steward 41,000 acres across 13 counties.

The initiative connects landowners with technical experts, financial aid, and education opportunities—partnering with organizations like the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities, The Conservation Fund, NC State University Extension Forestry, and the Black Family Land Trust.

SFLRP Director Alton Perry said the project also addresses the dramatic loss of woodland acreage among African-American owners, which dropped 84% nationwide between 1910 and 1997.
Annette Weston
