Jacksonville man accused of kidnapping, assaulting former girlfriend

A Jacksonville man is facing several felony charges after investigators said he kidnapped and assaulted a woman in Craven County last weekend.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office tracked a disconnected 911 call from a woman claiming she had been kidnapped near the U.S. 70 and U.S. 17 bypass. While initial searches of the area were unsuccessful, investigators determined the victim had been forcibly taken to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police later located the woman at a local store with injuries consistent with an assault. The suspect had already left the scene. The victim was treated by EMS and returned to Craven County by deputies.

Matthew Glover of Jacksonville, who was reportedly in a prior dating relationship with the victim, was found and arrested without incident at a home on Luke Court in New Bern. He is being held without bond on charges of felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.