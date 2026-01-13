© 2026 Public Radio East
Jacksonville man accused of kidnapping, assaulting former girlfriend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:56 AM EST
Matthew Glover of Jacksonville, who was reportedly in a prior dating relationship with the victim, was found and arrested without incident at a home on Luke Court in New Bern.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
A Jacksonville man is facing several felony charges after investigators said he kidnapped and assaulted a woman in Craven County last weekend.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office tracked a disconnected 911 call from a woman claiming she had been kidnapped near the U.S. 70 and U.S. 17 bypass. While initial searches of the area were unsuccessful, investigators determined the victim had been forcibly taken to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police later located the woman at a local store with injuries consistent with an assault. The suspect had already left the scene. The victim was treated by EMS and returned to Craven County by deputies.

Matthew Glover of Jacksonville, who was reportedly in a prior dating relationship with the victim, was found and arrested without incident at a home on Luke Court in New Bern. He is being held without bond on charges of felony kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
