“Love Forward” Moral March from Wilson to Raleigh planned for February

Bishop William J. Barber II and fellow faith leaders have unveiled plans for a historic “Love Forward” Moral March, a four-day journey from Wilson to Raleigh set for February 11–14. The event will wrap up on Saturday, February 14 with a large state and national rally.

Organizers are calling the march “This is our Selma,” hoping to spark a defining moral moment. The goal is to mobilize thousands across the South in support of voting rights, democracy, and justice, especially in response to new electoral maps that, according to the group, unfairly target marginalized communities.

Beyond voting rights, the march ties into wider issues like Medicaid expansion, healthcare costs, SNAP benefits, and recent attacks on immigrant communities.

Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”