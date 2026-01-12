© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

“Love Forward” Moral March from Wilson to Raleigh planned for February

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:26 AM EST
Wikimedia
Bishop William J. Barber II and fellow faith leaders have unveiled plans for a historic “Love Forward” Moral March, a four-day journey from Wilson to Raleigh set for February 11–14. The event will wrap up on Saturday, February 14 with a large state and national rally.

Organizers are calling the march “This is our Selma,” hoping to spark a defining moral moment. The goal is to mobilize thousands across the South in support of voting rights, democracy, and justice, especially in response to new electoral maps that, according to the group, unfairly target marginalized communities.

Beyond voting rights, the march ties into wider issues like Medicaid expansion, healthcare costs, SNAP benefits, and recent attacks on immigrant communities.
Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
