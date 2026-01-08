Hundreds protest in Greensboro following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Greensboro on Thursday evening after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Drivers along Market Street honked their horns in support of protesters holding signs like “Fight ICE” and “Justice for Renee Nicole Good.”

Good was killed Wednesday after an ICE agent shot her in her car. The Trump administration has said it was an act of self-defense, a claim disputed by Minneapolis officials and eyewitnesses.

David Smith, with Indivisible Guilford County, helped organize the protest.

“What happened yesterday in Minneapolis was 100% unacceptable," Smith said. "What's been happening for this whole year with ICE and what they're doing to communities has been unacceptable, and it's about darn time everybody gets angry enough to finally do something about it.”

Protesters chanted "Stop ICE terror" and "We love America, ICE is un-American."

Mona Taylor said this was the first protest she had attended in a while.

"After seeing what's all been going on, this is all just wrong. Like, they need to do something about Trump," Taylor said. "I just cannot believe that people are OK with this. I'm not OK with this."

Another protester, Caroline McAllister, said she was "horrified" by the shooting in Minneapolis and the subsequent response from the Trump administration.

"Masked men shooting people on the street, a woman with children who was driving away," she said. "And then they lie about it and try to cover it up. That makes me sick, just sick."

The protesters in Greensboro joined others marching in Minneapolis and major cities across the country.

Shortly after the protest ended, news broke that federal agents shot two others during a vehicle stop in Portland.