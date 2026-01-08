High Point proposes 5-year plan to build and preserve 5,000 homes

High Point is proposing a plan to build or preserve 5,000 housing units in the city over the next five years.

Officials say the strategy is needed due to limited supply and rising costs. The plan will focus on building affordable and attainable workforce housing, among other things.

“We do not expect the city to fund the full development of this. We are talking about public-private partnerships, federal funding, state funding, looking at any resources that we can possibly use to develop these units," said Thanena Wilson, High Point’s director of Community Development and Housing.

She said in a committee meeting on Tuesday that streamlining the city’s development ordinance and finding ways to preserve current affordable units will also be key.

The strategy starts with a goal of preserving or building 995 units in 2026.