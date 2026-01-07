© 2026 Public Radio East
Greensboro pushes owner to fix condemned West Market apartments

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:48 PM EST
District at West Market Street apartments
Courtesy city of Greensboro
Sign in front of the District at West Market Street complex

Greensboro is pushing for the owner of a condemned apartment complex to move forward with plans for repairs.

Nearly 200 residents had to leave the District at West Market last month after inspectors discovered dangerous conditions like faulty breakers. The state has since revoked the license for the contractor who worked on the electrical system.

Greensboro City Manager Trey Davis said at a recent council meeting that a warning letter has been sent to the property owner, Pfalzgraf Communities 9 LLC, directing them to begin corrective action. Code enforcement officials are also conducting a detailed inspection of the building.

“These actions that were taken by staff were to prioritize, first, public safety of people that are there, for accountability of people that are owners of these properties, but then also to maintain the due process," he said.

Davis said the letter provides a two-week timeline for the property owner to provide a response.

According to the city, Greensboro is housing 48 individuals in hotels while they search for permanent housing.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons