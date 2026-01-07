© 2026 Public Radio East
Federal judge issues order intended to protect privacy of Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit claimants

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:14 AM EST
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Just before the calendar turned at the start of the new year, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina signed an important order to protect the privacy of those involved in the Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit.

With hundreds of thousands of claims filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, there’s a huge amount of personal and medical information—like service records and health data—being reviewed. To keep this sensitive information safe, the court entered an “agreed Privacy Act Order” at the request of the Plaintiffs' Leadership Group and Settlement Masters.

It sets clear procedures for how personal and medical records are handled during the legal process. These safeguards are designed to streamline the review and settlement of claims, making sure that everyone’s private data remains protected every step of the way.

It’s a major step toward balancing efficient claim resolution with strong privacy protections for those seeking justice under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act litigation.

