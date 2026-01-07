© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

ECU Health Medical Center named a Gold Level Center of Excellence in Life Support

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Medical Center has been named a Gold Level Center of Excellence in Life Support by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization.

Hospital officials said the honor highlights ECU Health’s outstanding care for patients requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation -- an advanced therapy for heart and lung failure. ECMO acts as a temporary artificial heart and lungs for patients, allowing their organs to rest and heal. Blood is pumped outside the body through a machine that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide before returning the blood to the patient.

Since launching its ECMO program in 2015, the hospital has treated 50–60 patients each year, including infants, children, and adults.

President of ECU Health Medical Center Jay Briley said, “This award demonstrates our progress and ensures patients have access to the latest life support therapies close to home.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston