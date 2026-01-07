ECU Health Medical Center named a Gold Level Center of Excellence in Life Support

ECU Health Medical Center has been named a Gold Level Center of Excellence in Life Support by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization.

Hospital officials said the honor highlights ECU Health’s outstanding care for patients requiring extracorporeal membrane oxygenation -- an advanced therapy for heart and lung failure. ECMO acts as a temporary artificial heart and lungs for patients, allowing their organs to rest and heal. Blood is pumped outside the body through a machine that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide before returning the blood to the patient.

Since launching its ECMO program in 2015, the hospital has treated 50–60 patients each year, including infants, children, and adults.

President of ECU Health Medical Center Jay Briley said, “This award demonstrates our progress and ensures patients have access to the latest life support therapies close to home.”