© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

President of North Carolina construction company pleads guilty to conspiring to rig bids for goods and services at military bases

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:25 AM EST
Brett Sanborn
/
LinkedIn

The president of a North Carolina construction company has pled guilty to conspiring to rig bids for goods and services at U.S. military bases.

Federal prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2021, Brett Sanborn of Pinehurst and others coordinated bids to suppress competition on contracts managed by the Defense Logistics Agency—ultimately impacting about $6 million in procurements.

According to the Justice Department, Sanborn and his co-conspirators used calls, emails, and texts to agree on prices in advance, submitting “comp” bids to create the illusion of competition.

For $6 million, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi said the defendant defrauded his own government and deprived the U.S. Army of the benefits of open and honest competition.
He also emphasized their commitment to cracking down on fraud that wastes taxpayer dollars and undermines trust in public projects.

Sanborn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston