President of North Carolina construction company pleads guilty to conspiring to rig bids for goods and services at military bases

The president of a North Carolina construction company has pled guilty to conspiring to rig bids for goods and services at U.S. military bases.

Federal prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2021, Brett Sanborn of Pinehurst and others coordinated bids to suppress competition on contracts managed by the Defense Logistics Agency—ultimately impacting about $6 million in procurements.

According to the Justice Department, Sanborn and his co-conspirators used calls, emails, and texts to agree on prices in advance, submitting “comp” bids to create the illusion of competition.

For $6 million, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi said the defendant defrauded his own government and deprived the U.S. Army of the benefits of open and honest competition.

He also emphasized their commitment to cracking down on fraud that wastes taxpayer dollars and undermines trust in public projects.

Sanborn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.