© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Pitt County woman pleads guilty to filing more than $365,000 in fake COVID-19 unemployment claims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:11 AM EST
Pitt County Sheriff's Office

A Pitt County woman has pleaded guilty to filing more than $365,000 in fake COVID-19 unemployment claims.

Prosecutors say that between May 2020 and June 2021, Yolanda Baker submitted 65 bogus applications using false information and documents, with the funds then deposited into accounts she controlled.

Baker now faces up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines when sentenced by a federal judge.

She must also repay nearly $370,000 to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston