Pitt County woman pleads guilty to filing more than $365,000 in fake COVID-19 unemployment claims

A Pitt County woman has pleaded guilty to filing more than $365,000 in fake COVID-19 unemployment claims.

Prosecutors say that between May 2020 and June 2021, Yolanda Baker submitted 65 bogus applications using false information and documents, with the funds then deposited into accounts she controlled.

Baker now faces up to ten years in prison and $250,000 in fines when sentenced by a federal judge.

She must also repay nearly $370,000 to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security.