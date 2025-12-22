NC lawmaker urging House and Senate agriculture leaders to distribute emergency funds to specialty crop producers

More than 100 members of Congress—led by Specialty Crops Caucus co-chairs, including North Carolina Representative David Rouzer -- are urging House and Senate agriculture leaders to quickly and fairly distribute emergency funds to specialty crop producers.

Their bipartisan letter presses for equitable treatment following the USDA’s Farmer Bridge Assistance Program announcement, which allocates $11 billion for row crops but just $1 billion for specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The co-chairs wrote that specialty crops are an economic powerhouse, yet growers face rising costs, labor shortages, and market disruptions, and they are calling for the $1 billion set aside to be delivered promptly and transparently, so producers can keep feeding the nation and stay competitive.”

Advocates note that specialty crops make up a third of the nation’s farm value but have not seen relief proportional to their importance, and the specifics of the current aid remain unclear.

Lawmakers are pushing for proven models and clear guidelines to ensure urgent and fair support for the sector.