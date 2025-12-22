© 2025 Public Radio East
NC lawmaker urging House and Senate agriculture leaders to distribute emergency funds to specialty crop producers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST
A global positioning receiver on the top of a combine harvester at a farm in Warwick, Md., in June. The equipment uses sensors and computers to help drive the combine along the route where the crops were planted, judge the composition of a crop and generate crop yield reports.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: A global positioning receiver on the top of a combine harvester.

More than 100 members of Congress—led by Specialty Crops Caucus co-chairs, including North Carolina Representative David Rouzer -- are urging House and Senate agriculture leaders to quickly and fairly distribute emergency funds to specialty crop producers.

Their bipartisan letter presses for equitable treatment following the USDA’s Farmer Bridge Assistance Program announcement, which allocates $11 billion for row crops but just $1 billion for specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The co-chairs wrote that specialty crops are an economic powerhouse, yet growers face rising costs, labor shortages, and market disruptions, and they are calling for the $1 billion set aside to be delivered promptly and transparently, so producers can keep feeding the nation and stay competitive.”

Advocates note that specialty crops make up a third of the nation’s farm value but have not seen relief proportional to their importance, and the specifics of the current aid remain unclear.

Lawmakers are pushing for proven models and clear guidelines to ensure urgent and fair support for the sector.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
