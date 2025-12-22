First week of “Booze It and Lose It” in Lenoir County results in 133 charges

The first week of the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign in Lenoir County ended with 133 charges.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers, along with the Lenoir County GHSP Crash Reduction Team and officers from several neighboring agencies, worked together Saturday night into Sunday morning to crack down on unsafe driving.

A total of 25 deputies and officers from Lenoir County, Wayne, Craven, Onslow, Duplin, and Jones counties, as well as Kinston and Pink Hill police, participated in the roadside operation.

Charges issued during the campaign’s kickoff included 6 DWIs, 2 underage DWIs, 33 speeding tickets, and numerous other violations.