89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

First week of “Booze It and Lose It” in Lenoir County results in 133 charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:09 AM EST
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office

The first week of the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign in Lenoir County ended with 133 charges.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers, along with the Lenoir County GHSP Crash Reduction Team and officers from several neighboring agencies, worked together Saturday night into Sunday morning to crack down on unsafe driving.

A total of 25 deputies and officers from Lenoir County, Wayne, Craven, Onslow, Duplin, and Jones counties, as well as Kinston and Pink Hill police, participated in the roadside operation.

Charges issued during the campaign’s kickoff included 6 DWIs, 2 underage DWIs, 33 speeding tickets, and numerous other violations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
