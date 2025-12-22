Federal judge orders ICE to hold bond hearing for detained asylum seeker in Charlotte

A federal judge in Charlotte has ruled that immigration officials violated a man’s due process rights when they detained him and ordered that he be immediately given a bond hearing.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully detained Mostafa Said last month. Said is an asylum seeker from Egypt.

Court records show Said entered the U.S. last year through the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Border Patrol initially detained him and later released him on humanitarian parole while his asylum case moved forward.

Last month, Said was arrested in Charlotte during a routine ICE check-in and transferred to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Judge Cogburn ordered immigration officials to hold a bond hearing for Said within 48 hours. As of Monday, there was no word on whether that hearing had taken place.

Said has no criminal record. His asylum case is not scheduled to be heard until 2027.