Traveler with measles passed through terminal at RDU last week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:48 AM EST
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Wake County Public Health have confirmed a case of measles in a traveler who passed through Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, December 10.

The patient, who lives out of state, was infectious during their time at the airport, and health officials said anyone who was in the terminal between 4 and 8 a.m. should watch for measles symptoms until January 1 and contact their local health department with questions.

Passengers on the same flights as the infected person are being notified directly.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said while there have been nearly 2,000 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. this year -- the highest since the early 1990s – nobody in North Carolina residents has been diagnosed with the illness in 2025.

However, measles spreads easily through the air and can linger for up to two hours in a space after an infected person has left. Symptoms usually appear 7-14 days after exposure, but can take up to 21 days to develop.

Symptoms may include:

  • High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)
  • Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin
  • A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
