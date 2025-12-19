Proposed legislation meant to get the DoD and VA working together to credential medical providers

An eastern North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill, with bipartisan support, that is intended to get the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs working together with a single, unified credentialing system for medical providers.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the bipartisan DoD and VA Medical Credentialing Integration Act of 2025 is designed to strengthen recruitment, make government health agencies run more smoothly, and ensure service members and veterans are well cared for, all while making smarter use of public funds.

He added that that streamlining oversight, boosting accountability, and improving coordination will allow millions of military and veteran beneficiaries to access high-quality care tailored to their medical needs.

The MHS is responsible for the care of 9.5 million DoD beneficiaries, while the VHA serves 9.1 million veterans, many with complex health conditions.