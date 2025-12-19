© 2025 Public Radio East
Onslow County man admits to murders of his fiancé and her teenage son

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:58 AM EST

An Onslow County man has admitted to the murders of his fiancé and her teenage son in 2023.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Kornegay, 34, pled guilty in Onslow County Superior Court to the murders of his fiancée, Audrey White, and her 14-year-old son, Ardrie White.

Kornegay received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case began on March 3, 2023, when deputies responded to several calls about a disturbance at a home in Richlands. They found Kornegay armed in the roadway and took him into custody.

Inside the home, deputies discovered Audrey and Ardrie White, both dead from gunshot wounds.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
