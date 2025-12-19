Onslow County man admits to murders of his fiancé and her teenage son

An Onslow County man has admitted to the murders of his fiancé and her teenage son in 2023.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Kornegay, 34, pled guilty in Onslow County Superior Court to the murders of his fiancée, Audrey White, and her 14-year-old son, Ardrie White.

Kornegay received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The case began on March 3, 2023, when deputies responded to several calls about a disturbance at a home in Richlands. They found Kornegay armed in the roadway and took him into custody.

Inside the home, deputies discovered Audrey and Ardrie White, both dead from gunshot wounds.