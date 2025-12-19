© 2025 Public Radio East
One-month striped bass season opens in April for parts of the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:24 AM EST
Despite reductions in harvest over the past three years, officials say the Roanoke River striped bass population has shown little improvement.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
Despite reductions in harvest over the past three years, officials say the Roanoke River striped bass population has shown little improvement.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has announced a one-month striped bass season for parts of the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers and their tributaries.

Both recreational and commercial fishing will be allowed from April 1–30, 2026. Key rules include one fish per person per day, with a size slot of 18–22 inches or greater than 27 inches, and commercial fishers must use hook-and-line gear and must follow tagging and net requirements

The open areas are upriver of specific demarcation lines in both river systems.

Tar-Pamlico River: Upriver of a line beginning at a point at Gum Point 35° 25.1669’ N - 76° 45.5251’ W; running southwesterly to a point at Fork Point at 35° 23.4453’ N - 76° 46.4346’ W.

Neuse River: Upriver of a line beginning at a point at Cooper Point 35° 02.1433’ N - 76° 55.9965’ W; running southwesterly to a point at Fisher Landing Point 35° 00.1550’ N - 76° 58.5738’ W.

The season is designed to give anglers access to stocked fish while protecting the overfished Albemarle Sound-Roanoke River stock, which remains closed to harvest.

Officials note that previous closures did not boost striped bass numbers, and ongoing challenges are due to factors beyond fishing. They said the new season aims to balance fishing opportunities with conservation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
