One-month striped bass season opens in April for parts of the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has announced a one-month striped bass season for parts of the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers and their tributaries.

Both recreational and commercial fishing will be allowed from April 1–30, 2026. Key rules include one fish per person per day, with a size slot of 18–22 inches or greater than 27 inches, and commercial fishers must use hook-and-line gear and must follow tagging and net requirements

The open areas are upriver of specific demarcation lines in both river systems.

Tar-Pamlico River: Upriver of a line beginning at a point at Gum Point 35° 25.1669’ N - 76° 45.5251’ W; running southwesterly to a point at Fork Point at 35° 23.4453’ N - 76° 46.4346’ W.

Neuse River: Upriver of a line beginning at a point at Cooper Point 35° 02.1433’ N - 76° 55.9965’ W; running southwesterly to a point at Fisher Landing Point 35° 00.1550’ N - 76° 58.5738’ W.

The season is designed to give anglers access to stocked fish while protecting the overfished Albemarle Sound-Roanoke River stock, which remains closed to harvest.

Officials note that previous closures did not boost striped bass numbers, and ongoing challenges are due to factors beyond fishing. They said the new season aims to balance fishing opportunities with conservation.

