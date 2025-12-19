© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Marine Fisheries extends mechanical oyster harvest season in parts of Pamlico Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:20 AM EST
Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in Juliet Wong's study sift through a bag of oysters to record how many have died. The study seeks to capture environmental data leading up to mass oyster mortality events across two research farms.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
File: Andrew Barfield (right) and other research assistants taking part in a study sift through a bag of oysters.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the mechanical oyster harvest season in parts of Pamlico Sound, thanks to adaptive management and collaboration with local fishermen.

The decision follows mid-season sampling that showed enough legal-sized oysters to meet management thresholds.

Some sensitive areas remain closed to protect habitat. Select cultch sites will stay open for mechanical harvest through March 31, 2026.

Fisheries officials said this extension is part of ongoing efforts to balance oyster harvests with conservation and industry needs.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston