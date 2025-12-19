Marine Fisheries extends mechanical oyster harvest season in parts of Pamlico Sound

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the mechanical oyster harvest season in parts of Pamlico Sound, thanks to adaptive management and collaboration with local fishermen.

The decision follows mid-season sampling that showed enough legal-sized oysters to meet management thresholds.

Some sensitive areas remain closed to protect habitat. Select cultch sites will stay open for mechanical harvest through March 31, 2026.

Fisheries officials said this extension is part of ongoing efforts to balance oyster harvests with conservation and industry needs.