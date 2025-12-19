Man charged with murder of his mother in Greenville

Greenville Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a home in the Moyewood community Saturday evening have arrested the victim’s son and charged him with homicide.

Greenville Police were sent to the home of 76-year-old Dessie Mae Williams to perform a welfare check when they found her dead.

The death was deemed suspicious, and on Wednesday officers located Demetrius Williams, her 54-year-old son, in Wilson; after an interview he was charged with her murder.