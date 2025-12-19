© 2025 Public Radio East
Man charged with murder of his mother in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Greenville Police Department

Greenville Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a home in the Moyewood community Saturday evening have arrested the victim’s son and charged him with homicide.

Greenville Police were sent to the home of 76-year-old Dessie Mae Williams to perform a welfare check when they found her dead.

The death was deemed suspicious, and on Wednesday officers located Demetrius Williams, her 54-year-old son, in Wilson; after an interview he was charged with her murder.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
