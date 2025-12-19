Kinston mayor announces run for North Carolina House of Representatives District 12 seat

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has announced his candidacy for the North Carolina House of Representatives, District 12, aiming to represent Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties.

Hardy, a lifelong public servant with deep roots in the region, says his campaign is grounded in a record of collaboration and tangible results for the community.

During his time as mayor, Hardy led efforts that secured major investments for Kinston—including funding for flood mitigation, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and economic development. He also played a key role in projects like road resurfacing, downtown revitalization, and industrial expansion tied to the NC Global TransPark.

Beyond his local work, Hardy has held leadership roles statewide and nationally, shaping policy on issues ranging from disaster recovery to housing and veteran affairs. “These experiences have prepared me to be an effective advocate in Raleigh from day one,” Hardy said.

The seat is currently held by incumbent Chris Humphrey.