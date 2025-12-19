© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Kinston mayor announces run for North Carolina House of Representatives District 12 seat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.
City of Kinston
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has announced his candidacy for the North Carolina House of Representatives, District 12, aiming to represent Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties.

Hardy, a lifelong public servant with deep roots in the region, says his campaign is grounded in a record of collaboration and tangible results for the community.

During his time as mayor, Hardy led efforts that secured major investments for Kinston—including funding for flood mitigation, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and economic development. He also played a key role in projects like road resurfacing, downtown revitalization, and industrial expansion tied to the NC Global TransPark.

Beyond his local work, Hardy has held leadership roles statewide and nationally, shaping policy on issues ranging from disaster recovery to housing and veteran affairs. “These experiences have prepared me to be an effective advocate in Raleigh from day one,” Hardy said.

The seat is currently held by incumbent Chris Humphrey.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston