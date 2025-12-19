© 2025 Public Radio East
Judges rule Nash County man forfeited right to appeal when he attacked his lawyer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:11 AM EST
Nash County Sheriff's Office

A Rocky Mount man who gained significant media attention in 2024 and 2025 for a violent assault on his own attorney in a Nash County courtroom after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill cannot appeal the conviction.

In May 2024, David Jordan Jr. was appearing in Nash County Superior Court, after the jury found him guilty, when he grabbed is court-appointed attorney, John J. Wells III and knocked him to the ground.

He appealed the original conviction on the original charges, and this week the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that Jordan forfeited his right to appeal because his own violent actions prevented his attorney from providing oral notice of appeal at the time of sentencing.

Judge Valerie Zachary said the loss of appeal was due to Jordan's own "fault or neglect" rather than any error by the court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
