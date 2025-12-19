© 2025 Public Radio East
First NC pediatric flu-related death of the season reported, ENC school district on remote learning day because of illness

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2025-2026 season.

The child, from the western part of the state, died from complications of influenza. State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moorecalled the child’s death, “A tragic reminder that flu infections can be serious or even deadly.”

He urges everyone who hasn’t received a flu shot this season to consider getting vaccinated to protect themselves and their community. Flu activity is rising across North Carolina, with ten adult flu-related deaths already reported this season.

In addition to vaccines and treatment, the following everyday preventive actions should be taken to protect children against respiratory viruses:

  • Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.Alcohol-based cleaner or sanitizer can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses to others but does not work for some other common viruses like norovirus.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects that may be contaminated
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly
  • Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others in your home, including:
  • Staying in a separate room from other household members, if possible
  • Using a separate bathroom, if possible
  • Avoiding contact with other members of the household and pets
  • Not sharing personal household items, like cups, towels and utensils
  • Wearing a mask when around other people

Pamlico County Schools are switching PreK–8 students to remote learning for the next day and a half, responding to a recent wave of illnesses across campuses. Officials say the change is a precaution to protect the health of students and staff.

Pamlico County High School will stick with its current exam schedule. Only students slated for exams should come to campus; everyone else can stay home. Schools will reach out directly with more info and remote learning expectations for PreK–8 students.
