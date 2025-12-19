© 2025 Public Radio East
Faith leaders and people from across ENC will gather in Plymouth Saturday to oppose Trump administration’s policies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
Wikipedia

On Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump plans to speak in Rocky Mount in support of his endorsed candidate for Senate, Republican Michael Whatley, faith leaders and people from across eastern North Carolina will gather in Plymouth to oppose the current administration’s policies.

The event will be led by Bishop William J. Barber II—President of Repairers of the Breach and Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign—and is intended to unite clergy, community leaders, and those impacted by healthcare cuts, SNAP reductions, ICE raids, and other regressive policies.

Bishop Barber is also is calling out lawmakers for recently redrawn congressional district maps, which he said strip power from vulnerable communities, especially in the diverse and historically significant 1st District, where more than 40% of residents are African American and the Latino population is growing.

In urging for transparency and a fair process, Barber said racist gerrymandering is, “Not only illegal, it is immoral.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
