Faith leaders and people from across ENC will gather in Plymouth Saturday to oppose Trump administration’s policies

On Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump plans to speak in Rocky Mount in support of his endorsed candidate for Senate, Republican Michael Whatley, faith leaders and people from across eastern North Carolina will gather in Plymouth to oppose the current administration’s policies.

The event will be led by Bishop William J. Barber II—President of Repairers of the Breach and Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign—and is intended to unite clergy, community leaders, and those impacted by healthcare cuts, SNAP reductions, ICE raids, and other regressive policies.

Bishop Barber is also is calling out lawmakers for recently redrawn congressional district maps, which he said strip power from vulnerable communities, especially in the diverse and historically significant 1st District, where more than 40% of residents are African American and the Latino population is growing.

In urging for transparency and a fair process, Barber said racist gerrymandering is, “Not only illegal, it is immoral.”