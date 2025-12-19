© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

DEQ issues modified air quality permit to Domtar Paper in Martin County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:16 AM EST
Domtar Paper Co.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a modified air quality permit to Domtar Paper Co. in Martin County, allowing the facility to double the number of green logs processed at its woodyard—from 2.2 million to 4.4 million tons per year.

No physical changes will be made to the mill, and pulp production will not increase.

With the higher processing limit, emissions of volatile organic compounds will rise, triggering stricter regulations. Domtar must now use the best available control technology and follow enhanced operating practices. State air quality officials say their review shows the increased emissions are not expected to exceed federal health standards.

The permit also requires Domtar to keep detailed records, report regularly, and undergo inspections to ensure all emissions stay within safe limits beyond the facility’s fence line.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston