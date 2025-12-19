DEQ issues modified air quality permit to Domtar Paper in Martin County

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a modified air quality permit to Domtar Paper Co. in Martin County, allowing the facility to double the number of green logs processed at its woodyard—from 2.2 million to 4.4 million tons per year.

No physical changes will be made to the mill, and pulp production will not increase.

With the higher processing limit, emissions of volatile organic compounds will rise, triggering stricter regulations. Domtar must now use the best available control technology and follow enhanced operating practices. State air quality officials say their review shows the increased emissions are not expected to exceed federal health standards.

The permit also requires Domtar to keep detailed records, report regularly, and undergo inspections to ensure all emissions stay within safe limits beyond the facility’s fence line.