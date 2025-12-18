© 2025 Public Radio East
Trump to stump for ENC senate candidate in Rocky Mount

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:09 AM EST
President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.

Michael Whatley is banking on a boost from President Donald Trump, who’ll rally with him in Rocky Mount on Friday.

Trump’s stop at the Rocky Mount Events Center kicks off at 6 p.m., according to Whatley’s campaign.

The president has already endorsed Whatley, one of four Republicans vying for the Senate seat left open by Thom Tillis, who opted against a third term.

On the Democratic side, former Governor Roy Cooper is expected to lead the field.

Candidate filing closes at noon Friday.
Annette Weston
