Trump to stump for ENC senate candidate in Rocky Mount

Michael Whatley is banking on a boost from President Donald Trump, who’ll rally with him in Rocky Mount on Friday.

Trump’s stop at the Rocky Mount Events Center kicks off at 6 p.m., according to Whatley’s campaign.

The president has already endorsed Whatley, one of four Republicans vying for the Senate seat left open by Thom Tillis, who opted against a third term.

On the Democratic side, former Governor Roy Cooper is expected to lead the field.

Candidate filing closes at noon Friday.