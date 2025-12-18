STAR Center begins annual sea turtle rehabilitation season

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island’s STAR Center has begun its annual sea turtle rehabilitation season, with the first cold-stunned turtles arriving on November 29.

Cold-stunning occurs when water temperatures in local sounds drop rapidly, leaving sea turtles sluggish and unable to swim, similar to hypothermia in humans. As of Tuesday morning, 32 turtles rescued from the Outer Banks are receiving care at the facility.

With assistance from the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) and Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the STAR Center will rehabilitate the turtles before releasing them offshore into warmer waters.

Officials remind the public that turtles found motionless or slow-moving in winter should not be returned to the water. Instead, distressed turtles should be reported to the Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 252-441-8622.