STAR Center begins annual sea turtle rehabilitation season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Frigid temperatures during the holidays resulted in hundreds of cold-stunned and stranded sea turtles. Officials say three North Carolina Aquariums are caring for about 250 sea turtles.
(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
File: Frigid temperatures can result in cold-stunned and stranded sea turtles.

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island’s STAR Center has begun its annual sea turtle rehabilitation season, with the first cold-stunned turtles arriving on November 29.

Cold-stunning occurs when water temperatures in local sounds drop rapidly, leaving sea turtles sluggish and unable to swim, similar to hypothermia in humans. As of Tuesday morning, 32 turtles rescued from the Outer Banks are receiving care at the facility.

With assistance from the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) and Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the STAR Center will rehabilitate the turtles before releasing them offshore into warmer waters.

Officials remind the public that turtles found motionless or slow-moving in winter should not be returned to the water. Instead, distressed turtles should be reported to the Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 252-441-8622.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
