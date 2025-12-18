Greg Biffle company-owned business jet crashes at Statesville Regional Airport; FAA investigating

A corporate jet crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport Thursday morning, leaving the small aircraft engulfed in flames. The Federal Aviation Administration has arrived to take over the investigation.

Statesville airport manager John Ferguson told reporters at a 12:30 p.m. press conference that the jet was fully ablaze when emergency crews arrived.

“We got a report of a corporate jet that crashed off the end of the runway on the east end. When I came out, it was already fully involved,” Ferguson said. He added that the FAA assumed control of the scene around noon and is leading the investigation. The airport remains closed until further notice while crews clear debris from the runway.

“They’re taking over the investigation. We have no information on any cause. The airport now is closed until further notice. It will take some time to get the debris off the runway to get it safe again,” Ferguson said. Flight records indicate the Cessna Citation business jet is registered to a company owned by Greg Biffle, a former NASCAR driver. It’s not yet clear who was on board at the time of the crash.

Statesville Regional Airport primarily handles general aviation, including private planes. Photos and videos from the scene show wreckage engulfed in flames beside the runway. Officials say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.