Pair of holiday season porch pirates arrested after they were caught on homeowner's doorbell camera

An eastern North Carolina law enforcement agency has arrested a pair of holiday season porch pirates.

On Monday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of stolen Amazon packages in the Crooked Run Subdivision, after one incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

Deputies had received multiple calls the previous night from residents in the County Line Road and Neuse Harbour areas reporting missing deliveries.

While patrolling Crooked Run Drive, officers located a grey SUV linked to the thefts. Inside, they discovered several packages matching descriptions of those reported stolen.

Authorities identified the suspects as Markell Carter, 18, of Crooked Run Drive, and a male juvenile from Hickory Circle in Havelock.

Carter was charged with 12 counts of possession of stolen property. The juvenile was released to his parents, with petitions to be filed in juvenile court.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have purchased items from Carter to contact investigators.