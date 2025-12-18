© 2025 Public Radio East
New election in ordered in Morehead City after race for mayor came down to a single vote

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:25 AM EST
The State Board of Elections has ordered a new election in Morehead City after the race for mayor came down to a single vote.

The final Election Day tally in Morehead City showed City Councilman Lee Anthony Stiles defeating longtime Mayor Jerry Jones by just one vote -- out of more than 1,500 votes cast.

But Jones challenged the results, pointing to at least two of his supporters who were improperly turned away from the polls. The State Board of Elections determined Thursday that those voters should have been given provisional ballots.

Attorneys for Jones wanted to let the two voters cast late ballots, which would make him the winner. But the elections board instead ordered a do-over of the election in March.

Francis De Luca is the board chairman, and he said, “As much pain and suffering and expenses this is going to cost you, it's also a great example of how every vote counts. Every vote matters.”

Stiles says he's okay with a new election. “I don't mind going out and beating Mr. Jones again," he said.

The board also ordered a new election in the town of Harrellsville due to irregularities there.
Colin Campbell, WUNC
See stories by Colin Campbell, WUNC