NC Democrat decries last-minute House Republican bill that fails to extend ACA tax credits

A North Carolina Democrat voted against a last-minute House Republican bill that fails to extend ACA enhanced premium tax credits, set to expire at year’s end.

The bill, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, would result in 100,000 fewer Americans with health insurance, in addition to the 4 million expected to lose coverage when the credits lapse. This compounds the projected loss of 10 million insured over the next decade due to provisions in the previously passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Critics say the bill also removes protections for patients with pre-existing conditions and introduces a back-door abortion ban.

Congresswoman Alma Adams condemned the proposal, stating it would raise healthcare costs, reduce coverage, and undermine women’s reproductive rights. She called for bipartisan cooperation to address the healthcare and affordability crisis.

The impact is especially severe in North Carolina’s 12th District, where 88,000 residents rely on ACA tax credits and 157,000 statewide could lose coverage. Cuts to Medicaid and Medicare threaten the closure of at least five rural hospitals, jeopardizing healthcare access for thousands.