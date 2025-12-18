© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC Democrat decries last-minute House Republican bill that fails to extend ACA tax credits

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:03 AM EST

A North Carolina Democrat voted against a last-minute House Republican bill that fails to extend ACA enhanced premium tax credits, set to expire at year’s end.

The bill, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, would result in 100,000 fewer Americans with health insurance, in addition to the 4 million expected to lose coverage when the credits lapse. This compounds the projected loss of 10 million insured over the next decade due to provisions in the previously passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Critics say the bill also removes protections for patients with pre-existing conditions and introduces a back-door abortion ban.

Congresswoman Alma Adams condemned the proposal, stating it would raise healthcare costs, reduce coverage, and undermine women’s reproductive rights. She called for bipartisan cooperation to address the healthcare and affordability crisis.

The impact is especially severe in North Carolina’s 12th District, where 88,000 residents rely on ACA tax credits and 157,000 statewide could lose coverage. Cuts to Medicaid and Medicare threaten the closure of at least five rural hospitals, jeopardizing healthcare access for thousands.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston